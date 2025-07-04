Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.06.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE ALV opened at $117.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.53.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to buy up to 31.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. This is an increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total transaction of $168,437.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,394,041.76. This trade represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 418.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,483,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,515 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autoliv by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after purchasing an additional 641,895 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,761,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Autoliv by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 903,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,918,000 after buying an additional 334,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

