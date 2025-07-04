Toby Courtauld Acquires 41 Shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Free Report) insider Toby Courtauld acquired 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.97) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($203.74).

Toby Courtauld also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 30th, Toby Courtauld bought 44 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 337 ($4.60) per share, for a total transaction of £148.28 ($202.43).

On Tuesday, May 27th, Toby Courtauld sold 18,510 shares of Great Portland Estates stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.46), for a total value of £60,527.70 ($82,631.67).

Great Portland Estates Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 348.38 ($4.76) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 335.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 302.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.80. Great Portland Estates Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 260 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 371.50 ($5.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Great Portland Estates ( LON:GPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 5.30 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Portland Estates had a net margin of 172.83% and a return on equity of 15.50%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Portland Estates Plc will post 6.1719457 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.12) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Thursday.

About Great Portland Estates

GPE is a FTSE 250 real estate investor and developer. GPE aims to deliver superior returns by unlocking the often hidden potential in commercial real estate in central London, creating high quality sustainable spaces for its customers and long-term value for its stakeholders.

