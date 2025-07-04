Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO) Insider Derek Mapp Buys 7,235 Shares

Mitie Group plc (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Derek Mapp acquired 7,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £10,201.35 ($13,926.76).

Mitie Group Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of LON MTO opened at GBX 141 ($1.92) on Friday. Mitie Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 160 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.87.

Mitie Group (LON:MTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported GBX 12.70 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Mitie Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 28.24%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mitie Group plc will post 10.9360519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitie Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 16th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 160 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th.

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.

