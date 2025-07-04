Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Purchases 2,286 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 4th, 2025

Pearson plc (LON:PSONGet Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.70) per share, with a total value of £24,620.22 ($33,611.22).

Pearson Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 984.80 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,401 ($19.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Pearson (LON:PSON)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.