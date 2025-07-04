Insider Buying: Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Insider Purchases 2,286 Shares of Stock

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Free Report) insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 2,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,077 ($14.70) per share, with a total value of £24,620.22 ($33,611.22).

Pearson Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 1,076.50 ($14.70) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,134.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,222.23. The company has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.31. Pearson plc has a 12-month low of GBX 984.80 ($13.44) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,401 ($19.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That’s why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world’s leading learning company, serving customers in c.200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.