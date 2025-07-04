Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.20.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.70 in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $5.70 to $6.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.60 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.11.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Up 1.7%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average of $5.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.82. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 88.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 15,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

