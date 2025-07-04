Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Board of Directors Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of Redwood Capital Bancorp stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. Redwood Capital Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $23.00.

Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.

