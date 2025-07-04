Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.09. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $18.52 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.07 million. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,542.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

