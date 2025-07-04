Solventum (NYSE:SOLV) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Solventum in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

NYSE SOLV opened at $77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Solventum has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Solventum will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOLV. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Solventum during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Solventum by 376.8% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Solventum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

