Lineage’s (LINE) Sector Weight Rating Reiterated at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their sector weight rating on shares of Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lineage’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lineage from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lineage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas set a $42.00 target price on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lineage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

Lineage Stock Performance

LINE opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.43. Lineage has a 52-week low of $41.88 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.52.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lineage will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lineage news, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, with a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman owned 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,318.75. This trade represents a 70.84% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lineage

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lineage in the first quarter worth $5,722,000. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its position in Lineage by 37.7% during the first quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Lineage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 312,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lineage by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lineage by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,916,000 after buying an additional 191,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Lineage

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

