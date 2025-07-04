Melius Begins Coverage on Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR)

Melius began coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.82.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 54,341,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrier Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.