Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Get Rollins alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Rollins

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day moving average is $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Rollins has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Rollins will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total value of $2,270,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 662,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,623,011.79. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $108,613.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,103.12. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,842 shares of company stock worth $2,480,861 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 56.4% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Rollins by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.