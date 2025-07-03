Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 1,035 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $188.23. The stock has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

