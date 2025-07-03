Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 492 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,780 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,298,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 244 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,307.22, for a total value of $3,400,079.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,949.02. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,222.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,200.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,031.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $546.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

