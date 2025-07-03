Castle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.50 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.4% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $550.80 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $553.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $516.09 and a 200-day moving average of $504.49.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.