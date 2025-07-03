Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 675 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,269,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,247,142,000 after purchasing an additional 392,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,280,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,502,850,000 after purchasing an additional 79,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,718,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,421,564,000 after acquiring an additional 211,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Chevron Corporation has a 12-month low of $132.04 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.78 and a 200-day moving average of $148.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

