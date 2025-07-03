Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $34,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% in the first quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 141,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% in the first quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PG opened at $161.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

