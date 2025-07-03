Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 3,948 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Meritage Portfolio Management lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.07 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.44. The firm has a market cap of $377.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

