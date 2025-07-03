Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 486,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after acquiring an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,189 shares during the period. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Shares of PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.64%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

