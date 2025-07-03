Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 159,861 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Mastercard worth $1,447,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 911 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.50.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $561.75 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $594.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $565.55 and a 200 day moving average of $546.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.00, for a total transaction of $173,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,669,203. The trade was a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,441 shares of company stock worth $20,173,035. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

