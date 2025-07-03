222 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after buying an additional 8,827,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,019,087,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Netflix by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,301,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,051,016,000 after acquiring an additional 856,307 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 976,924 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $870,752,000 after purchasing an additional 743,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 63,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,948,144. This represents a 33.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 16,840 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,295.78, for a total transaction of $21,820,935.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,044,617.26. The trade was a 62.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201 over the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

NFLX stock opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,031.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

