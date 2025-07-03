AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group cut its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of ABBV opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

