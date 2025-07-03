Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,853,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.7% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $94,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $57.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.