Buffington Mohr McNeal Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 518,535,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,756,738,000 after buying an additional 2,285,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,589,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,190,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923,537 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 76,502,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,029,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350,381 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,382,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,548,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,222 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.83. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The firm has a market cap of $143.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

