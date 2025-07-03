Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,569,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305,169 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $429,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

CVX stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

