Buffington Mohr McNeal Sells 23,848 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Buffington Mohr McNeal trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,848 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Chevron were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 240,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Chevron by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 578,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,857,000 after buying an additional 49,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas cut Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $164.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.41.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

