Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Raised by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.3% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.75. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $164.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.