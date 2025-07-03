Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 183,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,619,000 after purchasing an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 50,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $206.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $206.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

