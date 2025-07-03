Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Clark Asset Management LLC

Clark Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $281,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total transaction of $35,830,554.55. Following the sale, the director owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. The trade was a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This represents a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,200.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,031.42. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $587.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1,341.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Netflix from $1,175.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

