Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Increased by Chaney Capital Management Inc.

Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.9% of Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chaney Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $550.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.49. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $402.39 and a 1-year high of $552.80.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a $0.5911 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

