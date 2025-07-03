Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV increased its stake in Home Depot by 99,400.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 18,975,772 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,954,431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,956,701 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $5,032,910,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 39,194.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,236,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,517,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210,851 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,212,546,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,149,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,726,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,857 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $461.00 to $456.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $376.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $370.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

