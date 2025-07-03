Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $364.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 target price on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

