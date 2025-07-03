Axis Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.4% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,588,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average is $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $135.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

