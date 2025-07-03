Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,879 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $40,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,953,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,147,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $570.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $540.21 and a 200-day moving average of $534.05. The company has a market capitalization of $700.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $571.42.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.