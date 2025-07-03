Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 804,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.7% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $413,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clune & Associates LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. R.H. Investment Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $570.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $540.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $534.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $571.14.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

