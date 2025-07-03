D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $22,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,886 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 530,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $277,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,413,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $307.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 26.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $2.21 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Mizuho cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.57.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, with a total value of $4,999,986.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley bought 86,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,019,019.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 679,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,081,295.01. This represents a 14.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock valued at $31,607,768. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

