Audent Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Audent Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,672 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Audent Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.77.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $211.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $218.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

