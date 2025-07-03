Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 19,424 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,424 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 470,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,527,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,133,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,460,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.54. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $180.91.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.