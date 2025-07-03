Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,414 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the sale, the insider owned 257,162 shares in the company, valued at $16,450,653.14. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 309,543 shares in the company, valued at $20,281,257.36. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054 over the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.53.

Shares of CSCO opened at $68.59 on Thursday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $271.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 66.94%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

