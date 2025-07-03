North Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,483 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.50.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2%

International Business Machines stock opened at $287.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $265.93 and its 200-day moving average is $248.79. The company has a market cap of $267.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $173.95 and a 1 year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.41 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 8.71%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

