Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Sells 339 Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton trimmed its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Chevron were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 35,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Chevron by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Academy Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. DZ Bank cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.41.

Chevron Trading Up 1.6%

CVX stock opened at $147.91 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $258.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.