Level Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Level Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Level Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Level Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.36 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

