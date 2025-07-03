ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 2.8% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $69,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,459,385,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 25,841.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,234,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,195,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,190,951,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,097,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,246,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.
NYSE ABBV opened at $190.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $188.23. The firm has a market cap of $336.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.52 and a 1-year high of $218.66.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 279.15%.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
