Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,377,081 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,227,468,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 148.5% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Haven Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $733,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Cfra Research upgraded Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,182.58.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total value of $2,945,320.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total transaction of $4,405,974.94. Following the sale, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,227.94. The trade was a 32.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,200.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,031.42. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $587.04 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The firm has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

