Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,838 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Netflix news, Director Reed Hastings sold 26,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,133.05, for a total transaction of $30,566,289.85. Following the sale, the director directly owned 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,421.70. The trade was a 98.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 32,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.97, for a total value of $35,830,554.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,040 shares in the company, valued at $87,099,708.80. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,723 shares of company stock valued at $223,307,201. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $1,284.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $546.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,200.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,031.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 24th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $1,150.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

