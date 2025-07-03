CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 154.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,894 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $70.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $305.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. CocaCola Company has a 12 month low of $60.62 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.44.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.27.

Insider Transactions at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

