Axis Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.24 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Axis Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 187.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Axis Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.57. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

