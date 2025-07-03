Novem Group Increases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Novem Group increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $135.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.67.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

