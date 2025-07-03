Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by R.H. Investment Group LLC

R.H. Investment Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 6.8% of R.H. Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. R.H. Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Novem Group boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.8%
Shares of PM opened at $176.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.86. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.80 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $273.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.51.
Philip Morris International Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 111.34%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.80.
Philip Morris International Profile
Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.
