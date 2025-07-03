FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,364,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 43,447.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,730,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,239,000 after buying an additional 3,721,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,924,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,060,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,861 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $353,231,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,847,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,483,937,000 after acquiring an additional 724,477 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.83.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $398.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.38. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $348.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.65.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.