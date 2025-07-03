Xcel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace makes up approximately 1.1% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% in the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE GE opened at $244.84 on Thursday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $260.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $232.43 and a 200 day moving average of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.37.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

